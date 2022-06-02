Falls Creek will launch its season early after a deluge of snow has hit the resort.
With unexpected snowfall hitting the Border region on the first day of winter, the resort has reported an average of 37cm of snow in 48 hours.
The resort declared its snow season will open on Saturday, earlier than the June 11 planned opening.
A spokeswoman for the resort warned said all vehicles must be fitted with snow chains before gaining entry to the resort.
Other parts of the region away from the slopes reported light snowfall with Beechworth netizens posting dozens of pictures and videos of the "pleasant surprise".
