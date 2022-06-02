The Border Mail
Victorian government minister hopes VLocity trains will be back on track shortly following probe into wheel damage

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated June 2 2022 - 9:43am, first published 9:04am
In limbo: The VLocity used for a test run on Wednesday to help determine where its wheels were being damaged as it traversed the North East track. Picture: MARK JESSER

VLOCITY trains could return to the North East line this weekend after suffering wheel damage, a Victorian government minister says.

