OUR SAY: Selfless souls are lifeblood that make Winter Solstice a success

In just a decade it has become part of the fabric of the Border community.
While it arose from the tragedy of suicide, the annual Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice has at its heart the celebration of life.
That's despite the sadness of so many of the stories shared in the depth of winter in QEII Square, told by the roll-call of esteemed guest speakers and by those ordinary people left behind when someone takes their life.
It might be see incongruous to utter "celebration" and "loss" in the same breath, but such has been the great spirit in which this event has been held that such sentiments do not jar at all.
Certainly there was a shared sadness when the first Winter Solstice was held back in 2013, when 1000 people turned out to listen to former Australian of the Year Professor Patrick McGorry as well as the acclaimed Indigenous musician Archie Roach.
After all, the reason for being was to remember all those to have died by suicide, and to find a way forward in trying to prevent others taking the same step.
But in doing so, the Winter Solstice - created by Annette and Stuart Baker, in the wake of the loss of their daughter, Mary - has become a quietly treasured time of reflection for so many.
The role the solstice plays in being in some ways the soul of our Border community is in itself reflected in the enormous effort of so many volunteers in making it a success.
There's preparing the food for all those mouths to feed, there's the stage and the sound equipment and the event's ubiquitous fire pits that help keep everyone warm on what is always a chilly night.
Vicki Gray perfectly sums up why the Winter Solstice has become so important to the Border, turning her mind back to the early days of the event.
"I remember it was such a beautiful, moving experience," she says.
"I think the power of the Winter Solstice is that although it's a physically intimate event, it touches people in a way that is extraordinary ... almost beyond this world."
The Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice will continue to touch lives.
And for that we say thank you to all that selfless band of people who year-after-year ensure it goes ahead so smoothly.
It is a tribute to those still mourned.
