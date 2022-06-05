Minor drinks theft has crook facing jail after offending breaches orders

A magistrate has slammed a Walla man who breached several community corrections order with a petty theft.
Albury Local Court has heard Troy Lindsay Rudd handed himself into police last week over the crime, which was captured on CCTV security footage.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it "beggars belief" that Rudd would allow himself to go back into custody in such a way through "helping himself" to $10 in drinks.
"I'm not sure there will be an alternative to full-time custody," she said.
The details of the larceny charge were not mentioned in court.
But his offending put him in breach of orders related to charges including driving under the influence of an illicit drug and multiple counts of driving while licence suspended.
Rudd, 30, of Walla Road, pleaded guilty to the larceny charge.
But he won't be sentenced until June 15 after Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a duty report, to be prepared by NSW Community Corrections.
Defence lawyer Paul Keane applied for bail for Rudd, who appeared in court via a video link to the Albury police station cells.
Mr Keane said that given there was a "strong chance" of full-time jail, his client asked to be released "so he can get his affairs in order".
Being held in custody would also prevent him from helping care for his children.
He said it was clear Rudd's offending was directly linked to his use of cannabis and methamphetamine.
The driving charges related to incidents that took place in Lavington on March 29 and April 4 and 6.
Ms McLaughlin said the court had no choice but to refuse bail given there was an "unacceptable risk" posed to the community by Rudd committing further serious offences.
