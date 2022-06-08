The Border Mail
Border's first Tackle Your Feelings session targeted at AFL North East Border umpires group

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 8 2022 - 8:58am, first published 7:30am
LET'S TALK: AFL North East Border umpires have been invited to attend a Tackle Your Feelings sessions aimed at identifying ill-mental health. Picture: SUPPLIED

We've all heard abuse thrown at umpires from the sidelines, but little do we know the personal toll it might take on the officials it's directed at.

