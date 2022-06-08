We've all heard abuse thrown at umpires from the sidelines, but little do we know the personal toll it might take on the officials it's directed at.
It hasn't gone completely unnoticed.
A free program aimed to help football umpires keep their mental health in check will make its way to the Border and North East next week.
The community football initiative will be presented to the AFL North East Border umpiring group for the first time with sessions in Wangaratta (June 14) and Albury (June 16).
Umpire operations manager Michael Bocquet said mental fitness was a big part of umpiring.
"We need to have the strength to cope during a game with everything that is thrown at us and then after the game, deal with what happened during the game," Mr Bocquet said.
"Tackle Your Feelings sessions will provide the group with the tools to help each other out, and identify when someone might need to talk things out."
Region club support officer Chandan Kulkarni said the umpire group was treated much the same as a football club.
"There is similar attachment, camaraderie, connection within the group as you will see within any playing group at club land," Mr Kulkarni said.
"The deliverables offered by the session relate to the umpiring group, similarly, and, that is why we thought of organising the first ever Tackle Your Feelings session specifically for the umpires.
"We believe this will be a really good opportunity for umpires to share their experiences and get equipped to understand, recognise and respond to signs of mental ill-health in the group."
Overseen by Sport North East, Tackle Your Feelings has been delivered to more than 30 clubs across the region and given 100-plus participants a better knowledge on how to identify and manage mental health concerns within football clubs and their communities.
Tackle Your Feelings started in 2018 through a partnership between the AFL coaches and players associations after the death of Adelaide coach Phil Walsh in 2015.
