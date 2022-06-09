A PLAN to turn timber from Albury Botanic Gardens' doomed avenue of elms into new forms has been put forward to the city's council.
Car parts designer and manufacturer Adrian Keighran has flagged his interest in combining with fellow Border resident and furniture woodworker Garry Rutland to create structures from the trees.
However, Mr Keighran said the condition of the trees when felled would determine what could be done and he had concerns, having being told they're hollow.
"Because they're not stumps all of a sudden it does change things, it could be to the point where the timber is no good and it could be unsafe and look tacky," he said.
"The beauty is in the structure of the timber and trying to capture that is what I'm looking at.
"We could have a seat with Albury over the top of it and with dates on it, it just depends how good the timber is as to how far you go."
Mr Keighran said with the trees not slated to be axed until 2024-25 there was concern over their condition then and how long they would be stored before re-use.
Mr Rutland said: "We both thought it would be good to do something really creative with the trees and come up with something that is a memorial."
Mr Keighran's proposal has been put to the council as a submission on a draft master plan for the gardens.
The council replied it had "many suggestions from the community regarding the best way to utilise the timber from the trees, to ensure they are preserved and remain part of the garden's history".
That compares to a previous "Have a Say" process on the gardens blueprint which drew 128 responses.
The latest feedback was described by the council as largely positive, although there were concerns raised about parking, a cafe, returning Bungambrawatha Creek to a more natural state on the western flank of the gardens and the replacement of the elms with ginkgo trees.
One submitter, PJ Knight suggested using the northern end of the swimming pool for parking, while Geoffrey Hudson rejected the need for more bays, stating they should be designated charging areas for electric vehicles.
Respondents did query the need and viability of a cafe, but Keri Dixon was enthusiastic.
"Please ensure the cafe has Devonshire tea, it's a scones with jam and cream destination," she declared.
Queries about the altering of the concrete surfaced Bungambrawatha Creek centred on the flooding risks that may arise from altering its look to a natural state.
Albury and District Historical Society president Greg Ryan addressed the issue as part of a wide-ranging submission.
"The 'naturalisation' of the creek on the western boundary needs to proceed only if it's primary role as a drainage outlet is not compromised," Mr Ryan stated.
"The gardens as well as adjacent and upstream business and residential areas have an expectation that the creek will continue to minimise flooding."
Urban designer Andrew Boyd Barber was disappointed at the master plan's approach to the waterway.
"This master plan has sought to naturalise the creek with the least amount of authenticity possible," he wrote.
"Retention of nearly all the concrete edges, covering large swathes of the waterway with roof gardens and car parking, and hiding the creek behind fences and planting is not natural."
Rotary Club of Albury president Peter Elias indicated in a submission that his organisation accepted the removal of its wishing well, but hoped to continue to have some presence in the park.
He told The Border Mail that discussions with the council had included a proposal for a memorial walk marking the club's original board members in 1927 or shelter at the western end of the elm avenue.
The well, completed in 1955, had drawn coins for charities but has not functioned over recent times.
Following the feedback, municipal staff have recommended that the draft plan not be significantly altered when it is discussed and adopted at next Tuesday's council meeting.
They note further analysis, design and budget work will be done as the 20-year plan is implemented.
