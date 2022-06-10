Chiltern visitors and residents can weave their way through the rich fabric of craftwork during a three-day exhibition this weekend.
Art of the Cloth opens on Saturday morning, June 11, at the town's Goods Shed and will feature displays of French hand sewing and smocking, embroidery and thread painting, stump work, macrame, cloth dying, quilting, knitting, crochet and more.
"We've got a huge array of different types of craft that's been done by just normal, everyday people," Mr Grigsby said.
"I'm quite taken back about how many people have responded in displaying stuff.
"They've come from everywhere, they've come from Rutherglen, Barnawartha, Chiltern, Beechworth, Albury-Wodonga, we've even had some items come up from Melbourne."
Chiltern's Judy Hunt has contributed pieces created by her late mother-in-law, Shirley.
"I've had them sitting at home and I show them to people when they come," Mrs Hunt said.
"She was the sort of lady who couldn't sit still without doing something with her hands.
"Not just embroidery but there was cross stitch, she did tatting, crocheting, you name it, she did it."
Albury-Wodonga Embroiderers Guild will present demonstrations at the Goods Shed while there will also be gift items and Bendigo wool and cotton available.
Mrs Hunt said some of the crafts might be unfamiliar, so she hoped people would take the opportunity to explore.
"Who knows who might come along and see some of the work and some of the things that you can do?" she said.
Art of the Cloth will be open 10am to 4pm Saturday, Sunday and Monday, June 11, 12, 13, at Chiltern Goods Shed, Wills Street, $2 entry.
