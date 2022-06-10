Albury's Daniel Turner will debut for AFL premiers Melbourne on Monday.
The 20-year-old was told the news yesterday morning and was immediately mobbed by team-mates in an emotional moment.
"Just totally rapt, watching that video and speaking to Dan, it brings a tear to your eye," proud dad Rod said.
And Turner will debut in one of the biggest club games of the home and away season against power club Collingwood on the Queen's Birthday long weekend."
It's quickly become known as the MND game following former Melbourne coach and one of the league's nice guys in Neale Daniher's long battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
In a team huddle, Turner was asked if he knew what MND stood for and when he replied correctly, he was then quizzed if he knew what MMD meant.
When uncertain, the Demons told him it was for 'making my debut' as pandemonium broke out among the players.
"Oh mate, it's bloody exciting," Albury co-coach Luke Daly explained,
Daly and Anthony Miles handed Turner his O and M senior debut in round one against Yarrawonga Pigeons last year.
'We had full confidence when we played him then because he had come so far," Daly offered.
"He went from debuting at this level and by mid-season he was drafted to an AFL club, so that shows you how quickly he improved,
"He uses the footy really well, across half-back he's got a great set of hands on him and reads the play well.
"Watching it on social media, it's pretty special, the hairs on the back of your neck stand up."
Turner's effort is even more meritorious given he had a stress fracture in his foot for most of the season.
"He's always been so determined, sometimes we had to pull him back a bit with that determination," Rod, who's affectionately known as 'Rocket', suggested.
The Tigers are buzzing after a thrilling win over emerging power Yarrawonga last Saturday, while two players are set to debut nine days apart.
Paddy Parnell played in Adelaide's win over West Coast last Saturday,
"It's funny, you'll probably never see this again, Dan and Pat went all through school, played state, played at St Pat's, Albury and the Bushies (Murray Bushrangers) together, they were drafted on the same night and will debut about a week apart," Rod Turner said.
