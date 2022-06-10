The Border Mail
Former Albury player Daniel Turner to debut for Melbourne against Pies

By Andrew Moir
Updated June 10 2022 - 7:17am, first published 1:31am
Daniel Turner is told of his debut for Melbourne

Albury's Daniel Turner will debut for AFL premiers Melbourne on Monday.

