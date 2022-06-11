The Border Mail
Photos

Goulburn Murray Water hopeful of less rain and more frost to kill off waterweed in Lake Mulwala

Beau Greenway
Updated June 11 2022 - 7:22am, first published 7:00am
WIDE OPEN SPACE: Yarrawonga's Lachlan Frith, 7, lapped up the opportunity to explore an empty Lake Mulwala on Saturday. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Work to tackle an invasive weed is in full swing at Lake Mulwala with water drawn out of the body for the first time in four years.

