President of the Albury Show Society Wal Blezard is confident the Albury Show will be successful

By Sophie Else
Updated June 13 2022 - 11:42pm, first published 6:00pm
Will shows ever look the same?

The show business has taken a hit with a massive increase in insurance premiums but the organiser of Albury's event is hopeful the issue won't have a profound impact.

