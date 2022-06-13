The show business has taken a hit with a massive increase in insurance premiums but the organiser of Albury's event is hopeful the issue won't have a profound impact.
Premiums for amusement ride operators have increased by 400 to 800 per cent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Ride operators have flagged protests at regional shows across NSW and Queensland, planning 15-minute stoppages. But some operators have been forced to close down entirely, unable to afford the insurance.
President of the Albury Show Society Wal Blezard said there were concerns around the issue.
"Insurance costs haven't risen as far as the Albury Show Society is aware," he said. "But it's obvious there are great risks with some of those rides, and the amusement operators have had difficulties getting insurance.
"If they don't have the appropriate insurance, then they can't operate, which will be significant low for our show."
President of the Showmen's Guild of Australasian Aaron Pink said that insurance spikes had been the salt in the wound for an industry still recovering from two years of restrictions and cancellations.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A lot of people weren't aware of how bad the situation was until we got back up and running," he said.
"We were thinking COVID was behind us and went to insure everything and hit the road... that's when we found ourselves in the situation.
"It's very, very uncertain times for the amusement industry."
Amusement operators across Australia are now putting out a plea for help, for government assistance which will mean ride operators wont be faced with an insurance crisis such as this again.
Meanwhile, last month Mr Blezard desperately pleaded for volunteers for the Albury Show Society in October.
"We are pleased with the outcome and have had a number of people put their hands up to help," he said.
"A significant number of people have given us the confidence that between now and show time, we will have a workforce to conduct a show successfully."
Although there are concerns about the insurance spikes, Mr Blezard is confident the show will have much to offer families.
Advertisement
"The simple problem is that insurers who usually insure the operators are reluctant to now," he said.
"When they come to the region, we expect them to provide us with a copy of their insurance policy to protect us from the many risks involved."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.