Long-time Leeton trainer Peter Clancy hopes his two mares can run big races at odds at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Tuesday.
Clancy is a legend of the Southern District Racing Association (SDRA) and is still training a small team at 84 years of age.
On Tuesday, he will be represented by two four-year-old mares, Eastern Breeze and Wee Juggler, with both to be ridden by Billy Owen.
Both are coming off solid performances at Wagga earlier this month, with Eastern Breeze running a narrow second and Wee Juggler a gallant fifth.
Eastern Breeze, a winner of 4 of 22, will look to go one better when she contests the JJ's Waste And Recycling Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m).
"I was very happy with Eastern Breeze. I thought her run was very good. She ran a nice race," Clancy said.
On that occasion, Eastern Breeze drew wide and went back, hitting the line strongly to be beaten by Backwater Trader in a head-bobbing finish.
On Tuesday, she is drawn barrier one, something Clancy believes will be of benefit to the $10 chance.
"I think it will. She over-races a bit and I think you can bury her straight away. Nick Heywood and Billy Owen seem to be able to get her to settle early," he said.
"She should run well. Her run the other day was very pleasing and she pulled up good so I'm quite happy with her.
"She's only little, that's probably her biggest problem. That's against her, but she tries, which is the main thing."
Wee Juggler is yet to break through from her eight starts. She will contest the Cleanaway Wagga Wagga Maiden Plate (1200m) from barrier five.
The four-year-old was wide throughout and gave a sight last start before tiring late when having her first run for five weeks.
Clancy hopes for an improved showing from Wee Juggler, who is $23 chance with TAB.
"I was a little bit disappointed in her," he said.
"I think she over-raced a bit and didn't finish off as well I thought she would but she hadn't had a run for a while either.
"I did have an opinion of her early but she hasn't raced up to what I thought she was."
Clancy has downsized his team in recent years but is still among the winners, having enjoyed success at meetings on his home track at Leeton in both February and April. He's had five winners in the past 12 months at a strike rate of 10 per cent.
But Clancy is a hard-marker and isn't satisfied.
"We haven't been going well at all but we haven't got many. We've only got five in work, and two of them aren't racing," he said.
"We haven't had the horses we used to have, you can blame yourself, what am I doing wrong all of the time but we haven't been going well, (though) things can change."
Regardless of the results, Clancy is still loving the game.
"I'll be 85 this year. I enjoy it," he said.
"I wouldn't be doing it if I didn't, especially these mornings. I'm happy that I do it."
