A driver has pleaded guilty to two charges following the death of a woman in a car crash at Dederang.
Jason McKinnon, 35, admitted to charges of driving in a manner dangerous causing death and driving in manner dangerous causing serious injury following the Dederang collision.
The pleas were entered in the Wodonga Magistrates Court and the case will be heard for sentence in the County Court in August.
Cherylyn May Casey, 69, died in the incident on the Kiewa Valley Highway on January 16.
A man in her vehicle also sustained minor injuries, and two others were reportedly airlifted to hospital.
Ms Casey, a mother of three and grandmother of eight, was farewelled at a funeral service in Batlow on January 29.
The 69-year-old was married to Alan, and the pair almost lost their home in the 2019/20 bushfires.
The case is listed in the County Court at Wodonga on August 22.
The matter is listed for plea.
