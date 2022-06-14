The Border Mail
Jason McKinnon pleads guilty following fatal car crash at Dederang

By Wodonga Court
June 14 2022 - 6:30am
KILLED: Cherylyn May Casey died in the January crash at Dederang.

A driver has pleaded guilty to two charges following the death of a woman in a car crash at Dederang.

