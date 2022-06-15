Gym owner Aaron Morgan is a former police officer who turned personal trainer.
About two years ago, he used his savings to open a gym in Wodonga.
But Aaron Morgan Active Therapy puts a different spin on a "gym", catering to people with a disability through the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).
The registered provider caters to all ages and disabilities.
He said he created the gym to break down the barriers around disabled people.
"We are more than just a gym," Mr Morgan said. "We offer so much more. Our small team are personal trainers and support workers in one.
"We offer a recreational area too, and we have beanbags and board games and a virtual reality headset."
The gym had a positive holistic approach to exercise and medicine, which he said fitted his clients' lifestyle because it could become "too overwhelming" with just gym equipment.
Mr Morgan hopes to spread a message across the community about helping people with a disability overcome obstacles to fitness.
"I tell my clients that if we were all the same, the world would be boring," he said. "Owning a gym and working with the people I do fills my cup, so I know it's the right career for me."
The single dad-of-one said the NDIS community needed more connection, not just through exercise but socialising, too, and he one day hoped to open another gym across the border.
"Right now, we offer a service that is one-on-one. We train clients, take them shopping, have a coffee or hang out with them," he said.
"It's the simple things we take for granted that are pretty challenging for our clients.
"But they're ticking off purpose, their goals, and all the feel-good hormones. I believe you're only as good as the people you surround yourself with."
Mr Morgan said he was tired and burnt-out in his previous career but felt at peace with his change in vocation, saying he was still "pinching himself" that this was his role.
"I didn't realise just how many lives I can change or how impactful our gym could be. I knew it would be big, but it is fulfilling to look at where I started now and know I'm growing," he said.
