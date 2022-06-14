The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Kolby Heiner-Hennessy enjoying his football at Holbrook after leaving Albury

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:46am, first published 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holbrook's Kolby Heiner-Hennessy. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

You'll often hear of a new recruit who 'hits the ground running' but Kolby Heiner-Hennessy has done it literally.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.