A vineyard and lifestyle property near Wangaratta is set to go under the hammer for more than $1.5 million in July.
Silent Range Estate, located 10 minutes from Wangaratta at 183 Wilson Road, Wangandary, boasts an architecturally-designed brick home on the site and 16.2 hectares of freehold land.
Advertisement
The established vineyard has regularly produced award-winning wines, with a cellar door and grape sale options, plus the opportunity to further develop an accommodation business.
Shiraz and Merlot vines produce an annual vintage of more than 25 tonnes across the 4.7-hectare area.
Selling agent Michael Everard, of Elders Real Estate in Wangaratta, said the property would suit a family or couple seeking a lifestyle retreat with business potential.
"This property offers a superlative location with a quality family home and the winery is well established and can be continued and expanded," he said.
"The vendors have not actively encouraged the bed and breakfast potential of the home which is ideally set up for this application, so that is another revenue stream for the purchaser to pursue.
"At the indicated auction expectation of $1.5 million, the Silent Range Estate property will have plenty of appeal for purchasers seeking an ideal rural lifestyle with income options ready for implementation."
The family home was built in 1998 to an architectural and award-winning design by the parents of one of the vendors, who took up the residence with their children in 2010 after they relocated from Sydney to own and operate the family business.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Each of the three family bedrooms features built-in facilities and ensuites with views and private entrances to the surrounding verandas.
The home is fit for entertaining with multiple living and dining areas and an underground cellar with space for more than 500 bottles.
An in-ground swimming pool is complemented by established gardens, an orchard, vegetable plantings, a chicken run and garden sheds.
The property has the capacity to store 120,000 litres of rainwater, while the vines are catered for by drip irrigation from a 15-megalitre dam and the property with an electric pump and 20 megalitre annual water licence for a year round water supply.
A livestock enterprise was possible due to the fenced paddock areas of the holding.
Mr Everard said it had been an ideal location for the vendors to raise their children and run a business with easy access to all of Wangaratta and the broader region's facilities.
He said they had reached a stage in their lives where their children were leaving home and were keen to explore new opportunities.
Advertisement
Elders Real Estate Wangaratta will auction the property on July 16 at 10.30am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.