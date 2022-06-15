FLAMBOYANT owner Allan Endresz has set his sights on targeting the Cox Plate with his star galloper Alligator Blood.
Alligator Blood returned to his brilliant best on the weekend after scoring a dominant win in the $1.5-million Stradbroke at Eagle Farm
It was the second Group One triumph for the son of All Too Hard after winning the Australian Guineas as a three-year-old.
The five-year-old gelding has won almost $3-million in prizemoney with 10 wins and four minor placings from 20 career starts.
Alligator Blood's sire All Too Hard finished runner-up in the 2012 Cox Plate as a three-year-old behind Ocean Park.
Endresz, who is banned from racing in NSW, said the Cox Plate will be his preferred target over the spring.
"I'm a traditionalist when it comes to racing and winning a Cox Plate is high on my wish list," Endresz said.
"You (Racing NSW) don't introduce pop up races on Melbourne Cup day and trash one of the greatest races in the world.
"There is a great historical aspect behind the Melbourne spring carnival and it's a history that needs to be preserved.
"The Everest is a new race in NSW and it will work its way into the history books.
"But I love the Cox Plate and am passionate about the historical significance of the race.
"Growing up I remember watching Better Loosen Up win the Cox Plate and then go on to win the Japan Cup.
"I would love nothing more than to see 'Al' add his name to the Cox Plate honour roll and join some of the greats of the turf."
While Alligator Blood is yet to win over further than a mile, Endresz said his dual Group One winner running a strong 2000m wasn't an issue.
"Gai and Adrian (trainers) both agree the Melbourne spring is the logical target because 'Al' has winning form at both Flemington and Caulfield," he said.
"Let's see if he can run a strong 2040m at Moonee Valley.
"I had to have a chuckle about some of the commentary after the Stradbroke and that the second horse in Private Eye was unlucky after getting out late and storming home.
"But let me tell you, 'Al' likes staying in front and if he needed to, would have been in for the fight."
Endresz also paid tribute to trainer Billy Healey alongside Waterhouse and Bott for nursing Alligator Blood back to his best after surgery for 'kissing spine.'
The operation cost connections $20,000.
Alligator Blood is a $26-chance in futures markets for the Cox Plate.
