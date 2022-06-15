The Border Mail

Cox Plate on the radar of Alligator Blood after breathtaking Stradbroke win

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 15 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:00am
GROUP ONE GLORY: Alligator Blood is set to target a third Group One victory in the spring and contest the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley in October.

FLAMBOYANT owner Allan Endresz has set his sights on targeting the Cox Plate with his star galloper Alligator Blood.

