After missing five weeks of netball this season, Sarah Senini couldn't be happier to be back out on court with the Pigeons.
The Yarrawonga goal shooter was sidelined with a calf injury sustained during the club's round three clash against Myrtleford, but has since returned to aid the Pigeons in their last two matches.
"I said to one of my teammates, god I love netball," she said.
"I just missed it not being able to play."
Having previously suffered a broken leg and an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Senini sensed immediately something wasn't right.
"I'm always so conscious of that stuff," she said.
"I did my ankle at training before the Myrtleford game on the Thursday night and when we started to play on the Saturday against Myrtleford my calf started getting sorer.
"I got it looked at and I had a bit of a tear in there.
"My full intention was to come back against Corowa, but it was only at 80 per cent.
"I'd also lost my uncle suddenly and had his funeral the following week in Sydney.
"I just thought I can either risk playing and do something more serious, or give it another couple of weeks and be at full fitness, so I chose that.
"The coaches were really supportive and understood.
"We're all quite aware of injuries and making sure that we're looking after ourselves."
Despite sitting in second spot with seven wins and two losses, the Pigeons are yet field their complete full side heading into the second half of the season.
"I don't think we've played one week with our full side yet between people going away, B-grade not having enough players, injuries or Covid," Senini said.
"The last two weeks we've almost had our full side, bar one player on each occasion.
"Hopefully we can field a full strength side this weekend against Wang and start building from there."
The Pigeons take on the Magpies at J.C Lowe Oval, with the the visitors coming off the back of a 14 goal win against Wangaratta Rovers.
Other Ovens and Murray round 10 clashes will see Lavington host Wodonga Raiders, Rovers take on Albury, Bulldogs meet North Albury and Myrtleford collide with Corowa-Rutherglen.
While the Roos remain undefeated at the top of the ladder so far, there have been several upsets so far this season.
Senini is expecting an exciting second half of the season, as teams vie for a spot in the first finals since 2019.
"It will be interesting to see how the second half of the season goes," she said.
"You just don't know how the top five is going to finish."
