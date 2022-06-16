The Border Mail

Lisa and Hope Chater both win gold at recent World Kettlebell Championships

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:18am, first published 7:00am
GIRL POWER: Hope and Lisa Chater had success at the recent World Kettlebell Championships in Maia. PIcture: ASH SMITH

An Albury mother and her daughter have both won gold medals in the recent World Kettlebell Championships.

