An Albury mother and her daughter have both won gold medals in the recent World Kettlebell Championships.
Held at Maia in Portugal, Lisa Chater scooped two gold and two silver medals at the championships.
While her daughter, Hope, also won a gold and silver medal.
Lisa was pleasantly surprised to have so much success after representing her country for the first time on the international stage.
"I was surprised to do so well because you are competing against world class athletes and I didn't know what to expect to be honest," she said.
"It is a little bit different to Australia as well because they are a lot stricter with their rules and you have to go a fraction slower to complete a repetition.
"But I was stoked to win a medal, let alone a gold medal.
"I had a couple of glasses of Sangria to celebrate the success."
Lisa won gold in the amatuer 16kg one arm long cycle for 10 minutes and silver in the masters for the same event.
Masters is for competitors aged between 44-54 years.
The 51-year-old also won gold for the 30 minute lift in her weight category and silver in the masters.
Hope took home gold in the 16kg one arm long cycle for 10 minutes in the under-18 category.
The 16-year-old proved that she had a bright future in the sport after also winning silver and taking on the older competitors in the 16kg one arm long cycle open category.
Competitors are required to complete a clean-and-jerk with one hand continuously over a 10-minute set, as well as take on a 30-minute set with a 16-kilogram kettlebell.
They are only allowed to change hands once during the 10-minute set but unlimited times during the 30-minute set.
The goal is to achieve as many reps as possible - but while that may sound simple, Hope said it requires more than just strength.
"You have to maintain your balance and really focus on your technique because you have to make sure every rep is counted," she said.
"It was extra tough in Maia because it was 30 plus degrees while we were competing and no air conditioning.
"You also end up with calluses on your hands, especially after competing in the 30 minute events."
There were 26 countries represented with 300 athletes competing in the championships.
Australia had 11 athletes with five from Albury and came tenth in the competition overall.
Lisa and Hope both train at Lonedog Personal Training under the watchful eye of owner Cheryl Schneider.
She also had success at the championships, winning gold and also setting a world record.
The mother and daughter train at the gym specifically with kettlebells three days a week and up to another three days a week focusing on general fitness.
Schneider revealed Lisa almost didn't make it to Portugal after contracting Covid in the lead-up to the event.
"It was tough for Lisa because she was trying to get well so she could compete at that elite level," Schneider said.
"With Covid you can still test positive for 30 days after contracting the virus.
"So Lisa was having PCR tests every day in the lead up to the departure date and only tested negative the day before we flew out.
"She hadn't been able to train the three weeks prior so it was a terrific effort to come home with a few medals considering the circumstances."
Hope said she was thankful for everyone in the community who contributed to a fundraiser in the lead-up to Maia which helped her to cover the costs of competing.
"I would just like to say a massive thankyou to everyone who did donate to my fundraiser," Hope said.
"It meant the world to me to be able to compete."
