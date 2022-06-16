Trainer Donna Scott savoured one of her finest training moments after Gusonic notched a breakthrough victory for the stable at Randwick on Wednesday.
Gusonic handed Scott her first Sydney metropolitan win after taking out the $50,000 Benchmark 72 Hcp, (1300m) with Tim Clark aboard.
Scott has had several metropolitan winners in Melbourne but had previously found landing a Sydney winner to be elusive.
Gusonic ($8) scored an all-the-way victory and showed plenty of fight over the concluding stages to win by a head.
"He is a gutsy little horse and there's not much of him," Scott said.
"But geez he tries hard.
"To get my first Sydney winner was a huge thrill.
"It's been a bit of a bugbear of the stable, I've been able to go to Victoria and get a couple of winners but Sydney hasn't been a happy hunting ground.
"Hopefully this can be a turning point for the stable."
Scott has previously had a string of minor placings in Sydney with stable stars Lord Von Costa and Bennelong Dancer alongside Galaxy Force.
Lord Von Costa and most recently Takissacod have both won metropolitan races in Victoria for the stable.
"Takissacod will come back into work tomorrow," Scott said.
"She had a fairly big campaign last spring so she has had a nice long break.
"I won't get too carried away with her this preparation but spring is just around the corner and hopefully she can come back and show the sort of form she did last preparation."
Gusonic joined Scott's stable at the start of the year after previously being trained by Laura McCullum.
The son of Magnus has thrived under Scott to notch two wins and four minor placings from seven starts.
"Gusonic has emerged to be one of the best horses in my stable at the minute," she said.
"Being a natural leader, it's a tough racing pattern because you are always vulnerable to get nabbed by the swoopers late.
"He has been up for a while but has only missed a place once."
