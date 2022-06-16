The Border Mail

Trainer Donna Scott lands first Sydney metropolitan winner with Gusonic

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:03am, first published 8:00am
FINALLY: Trainer Donna Scott finally landed her first metropolitan city winner with Gusonic after a frustrating run of minor placings.

Trainer Donna Scott savoured one of her finest training moments after Gusonic notched a breakthrough victory for the stable at Randwick on Wednesday.

