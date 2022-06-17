Lauren Jackson has refused to rule out a sensational return for Australia at the World Cup later this year.
The 41-year-old hasn't played international basketball in almost a decade but has shown her class since returning to the court with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits.
Advertisement
Sydney will host the tournament in September and October, offering one of the sport's all-time greats the chance to make a fairytale comeback on the big stage.
"There's 100 days to go (to the World Cup), that's a lot of days and I've got a very old body," Jackson told ESPN.
"We'll leave it at that and see what happens.
"I'm not closing the door.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Knowing the World Cup's going to be here in Sydney and we're going to have all these talented players here competing is awesome."
Opals co-captain Cayla Francis would love to have Jackson alongside her.
"It'd be really cool," Francis said.
"At her peak, she was the best in the world, and at 41 still would be super valuable."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.