THE frontman of iconic rock outfit Jebediah, Bob Evans, will light up the stage at Darker Days at Bright this weekend.
The mid-winter festival celebrates dark beer, live music and high country producers at Bright Brewery over three days, ending tomorrow afternoon.
Australian singer-songwriter Kevin Mitchell, who uses the stage name Bob Evans for his solo projects, is the founding lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band Jebediah.
Jebediah released five studio albums between 1997 and 2011, the first three of which entered the top 10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.
Ten hours of live music will start at noon today.
Together with Bob Evans, the line-up features The Northern Folk Since We Kissed, This Way North, Matt Katsis and DJ Several Pleasures.
Innovative craft brewers Banks Brewing (Victoria), Molly Rose Brewers (Victoria) and MOO BREW (Tasmania) will join High Country brewers for the annual event.
There will be 50-plus beers on tap, a vintage Stubborn Imperial Stout bar, gin, cider, whisky and wine.
High Country producers will also be on deck with a range of produce.
Street food vendors will comprise Ron's Dogs, T-Mex Mexican Street Food, Max's Ultimate BBQ Experience, Bright Brewery Curries of the World, Banh Mi Brother, King Valley Popcorn and Waffles and Hot Donuts.
Child-friendly entertainment runs this afternoon.
Tomorrow's recovery session starts at noon.
