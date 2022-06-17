Some of our young hockey stars showed their quality at last weekend's representative carnival in Canberra.
Six teams in three age groups braved the cold weather, with their impressive play on the field matched by good sportsmanship off it.
The under-13 boys produced a dominant display in their final against Canberra Blizzard to claim a 5-0 win.
Albury-Wodonga's under-15 boys went into their final against North Shore as underdogs but played superbly to win 2-0.
The under-11 girls drew their final and with no shootouts in that age group, were awarded second place courtesy of their ladder position.
There was a fourth-placed finish for the under-13 girls while Albury-Wodonga's under-11 boys and under-15 girls both finished the tournament in sixth.
It was the first time Hockey Albury-Wodonga had entered the carnival since affiliating with Hockey ACT.
"The kids played really well," representative director Kylie Heagney said.
"A lot of them were at the standard of the teams from Canberra, Sydney and Goulburn so that was great to see.
"The kids were all keen to train in the lead-up and they were very excited to do something other than association hockey.
"The 13 and 15 boys have been together for a couple of years so it's nice for them to finally have a win."
The Spitfires women host Goulburn on Saturday (1.30pm) and Sunday (11am) in the Capital League.
Also on Sunday, Magpies face Norths in Division 1 Men and Falcons take on Wodonga (2pm) before United and Wombats meet at 3.30pm.
