An era ended on Friday as the walls began to fall on one of the Border's oldest clubs.
Demolition work was in full swing as the Lavington Sports Club building started to crumble, piece by piece.
Advertisement
The site has sat dormant since it was purchased by Wodonga's Scott Walters in 2017, after it had been on the market for more than two years following its closure by former owners, Penrith Panthers.
Mr Walters lodged a development application with Albury Council for a residential subdivision last year.
Ken Hallows was chairman of the club for 10 years and labelled it a "sad day"
"Council had an opportunity to buy it in the first place and it would have been a great complement to the oval in terms of parking or however they wanted to develop it," he said.
"There was government grants and money from the council (to redevelop Lavington Sports Ground), so if they were going to go that far, they had an opportunity to buy that facility and they could have made it into anything."
"I think it's an indictment on the previous council."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Hallows said the club could have been successful if given the chance to operate as the area began to develop.
"When Panthers sold it off and closed it, the club was making money, but they did that to a lot of clubs," he said.
"When you think of all the people that went before us and made the club what it was, it was at the forefront of all clubs not just in this area, but across the state. To see what it's come to is very sad."
Wodonga-based Simco Earthmoving is responsible for the demolition which is set to take about two months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.