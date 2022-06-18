Lavington flexed its attacking muscle to land its biggest win this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Shaun Driscoll, Jake O'Brien and Darcy Smith kicked four goals apiece in the 23.13 (151) to 9.6 (60) thumping of Wodonga Raiders.
The Panthers remain a win out of the five, splitting their 10 games, but it was the first time they had won by six goals or more.
"It was a little like last week (a 35-point win over Myrtleford), there were no standouts, it was good weight of numbers," coach Adam Schneider explained.
The three leading goalkickers were terrific for the home side, Ben Ashley-Cooper continued his fine form, while Sam Hopper and Tom Hargreave also played well.
Raiders' best was Mark Whitehead with three goals, while Charlie and Brad St John also performed.
Lavington now hosts the league's hottest team in Yarrawonga, which toppled leaders Wangaratta, while Raiders are home to the impressive Wangaratta Rovers.
