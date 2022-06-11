Lavington pushed its way to within one win of the top five with an outstanding team effort against favourites Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
The Panthers led from the third minute and never looked like being reeled in with a 12.7 (79) to 6.8 (44) away win.
The win sets up a 'Super Saturday' round 10 where the top six teams meet.
Yarrawonga (second) is home to Wangaratta (first), Albury (third) is away to Wangaratta Rovers (sixth), while Myrtleford (fourth) hosts Corowa-Rutherglen (fifth).
And Lavington, which is seventh, should topple winless Wodonga Raiders, adding a greater squeeze for top five spots.
