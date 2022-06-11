The Border Mail
Lavington topples Myrtleford by 35 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 11 2022 - 8:59am, first published 8:42am
PANTHERS' POWER: Lavington's Jake O'Brien was superb in an outstanding team performance against Myrtleford on Saturday. The visitors landed an upset 35-point win. Picture: ASH SMITH

Lavington pushed its way to within one win of the top five with an outstanding team effort against favourites Myrtleford in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Sports Journalist

