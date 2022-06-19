In his first season as a Bandit, Duom Dawam is proving that consistency is the key to success.
The exciting 26-year-old recruit lead the way with 21 points and 17 rebounds in the men's 80-69 win against Bankstown at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday.
Mt Gambier's 2021 most valuable player is averaging 17 points and over nine rebounds per game in the NBL1 East competition.
"Duom just keeps doing the one-percenters every single week," coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"His rebounding is improving every game and he's just there to hit those open shots when we need to and just be that target in the paint for some of the our guards to find at the moment."
The Bandits had seven players add to the scoreboard during the clash with the Bruins, with Jacob Cincurak racking up 16 points and Kieran Hayward finishing the night with 13.
Kirkwood admitted he was pleased with the combined group effort by the squad.
"That's been our mentality for the last few weeks, everyone has to contribute for us to get these wins," he said.
"It just makes us really hard to scout if we've got six or seven possible scorers.
"They had a bit of a slow start but they definitely turned it on towards the end of the second quarter, and the rest of the game kind of played out nicely for us."
The last time the border outfit was victorious against the Bruins was back in round one, but Kirkwood admitted a lot has changed since then.
"That first game, it was the first time half of the boys had even played together," he said.
"I think now we've just become used to each others style of play and they're willing to share the ball and trust in each others defensive responsibilities and rotations."
The Bandits have now won seven of its 12 clashes so far, with not much currently separating the top five teams in the men's competition.
The club will now prepare to face Central Coast Crusaders for a round 11 match at Albury.
"With another home game coming up, we really want to solidify ourselves in that top four or five," Kirkwood said.
"From the break that we just had, the boys were able to get over a few niggling (injuries) which were starting to pop up.
"They boys are going really great at the moment."
Following the Crusaders, the Bandits will hit the road to face Inner West Bulls for the second time this season.
The Bandits' women's side will return from its two week break to face the Crusaders before the men next weekend.
The women's team currently sits second on the ladder, just one game behind leaders Norths Bears.
