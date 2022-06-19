The Border Mail
Haylee Penny shoots 87 goals in what's believed to be new TDNA record

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 19 2022 - 7:00am, first published 4:57am
Haylee Penny is believed to have set a new TDNA record with 87 goals.

Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal shooter Haylee Penny is believed to have set a new Tallangatta and District Netball Association record after landing 87 goals against Wahgunyah on Saturday.

