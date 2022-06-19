Kiewa-Sandy Creek goal shooter Haylee Penny is believed to have set a new Tallangatta and District Netball Association record after landing 87 goals against Wahgunyah on Saturday.
While the Hawks' 95-19 win against the Lions is among the highest scoring totals in league history, it doesn't break Barnawartha's record of 105 goals scored against Beechworth back in 2011.
Former Tiger Alison Leech sank 83 goals during that clash, which at the time also saw her break a Netball Victoria record.
It's unclear at this stage if Penny has reached the same feat, shooting at just over 80 per cent accuracy.
Hawks' coach Kath Evans praised not only Penny and her side, but also the opposition.
"It didn't feel like a 95-19 game the way the game was played," Evans said.
Georgie Attree rounded out the Hawks goal total.
The Saints, Swans, Blues, Bulldogs and Hoppers were also winners.
