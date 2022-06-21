I attended Albury Gang Show's opening night on June 17, and once again I was very impressed with the enthusiasm of the Scouts and Guides enjoying the thrill of doing a live theatre show. Great gags and songs, colourful characters and costumes, and the "Gang Show spirit" - just a few of the many reasons Albury Gang Show is worth the trip from Sydney (or anywhere for that matter).
If you're in Sydney or Canberra for the July holidays, there are five other amazing Gang Shows to pick from: Kirrawee Gang Show, Canberra Gang Show, Cumberland Gang Show, Central Coast Gang Show and Hornsby Gang Show.
At the risk of turning what is a grave matter into a 'ping-pong' match, Ted Howes's article 'Indigo mayor hits back at bias jibes' (June 17) needs some clarification.
First, I consider myself a concerned Indigo Shire resident rather than a Rutherglen "activist".
The quote attributed to me that council "should reduce spending on cycling infrastructure" was one of the leading opinions of the 311 respondents to the council's 'extensive' engagement with the Indigo Shire community. However, the article failed to include the widely held belief "that council fails to listen to the community", which possibly explains why there were only 311 respondents.
Mayor Gaffney said that the pie charts on social media, which showed a huge slice of money going to Beechworth, did not show the true picture. But those pie charts only depict the capital expenditure listed in council's budgets for the financial years from 2013-14 to 2019-20. During those eight years, more than 40 per cent of the total capital expenditure went to Beechworth, which accounts for 25 per cent of the shire's population and 8 per cent of its total area.
Mayor Gaffney's reference to a new aged care facility to be built in Rutherglen has absolutely nothing to do with Indigo Shire Council's capital expenditure. 'Smoke-and-mirrors' to deflect the focus away from the issue at hand.
Mayor Gaffney also refers to $5.1 million for a proposed "pathway track", which Indigo Shire Council's 2022-23 draft budget refers to as the Rutherglen Wine Walk Cycle Trail, under the heading of footpath upgrade program.
I very much doubt that Rutherglen residents placed this 'footpath' at the top of their priorities when some of Rutherglen's footpaths would not look out of place in a third-world country. Few Rutherglen residents have seen the business case for this project and, if they had, would find the assumptions and justification therein highly questionable.
