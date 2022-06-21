The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Albury Gang Show praise, rebuttal of Indigo mayor's views

By Letters to the Editor
June 21 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLOURFUL COSTUMES: Albury Gang Show cast members Cayt Roach (Jester), Alysha Brough (Grandpa), Baxter Ward (Prince Charming), Krista Brandon (Cinderella) and Jimmy Sides (Jack) entertained audiences last week. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Albury Gang Show worth the trip

I attended Albury Gang Show's opening night on June 17, and once again I was very impressed with the enthusiasm of the Scouts and Guides enjoying the thrill of doing a live theatre show. Great gags and songs, colourful characters and costumes, and the "Gang Show spirit" - just a few of the many reasons Albury Gang Show is worth the trip from Sydney (or anywhere for that matter).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.