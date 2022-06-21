Mayor Gaffney said that the pie charts on social media, which showed a huge slice of money going to Beechworth, did not show the true picture. But those pie charts only depict the capital expenditure listed in council's budgets for the financial years from 2013-14 to 2019-20. During those eight years, more than 40 per cent of the total capital expenditure went to Beechworth, which accounts for 25 per cent of the shire's population and 8 per cent of its total area.