BORDER Scouts and Girl Guides are taking a virtual leap when they open their annual Albury Gang Show on Friday night.
I'm A Cast Member, Get Me Out Of Here! premieres at Albury Entertainment Centre.
Albury Gang Show spokesman Harley Maclachlan said the annual variety show put on by Scouts and Girl Guides explored the premise of being trapped online.
He said three main protagonists accidentally clicked on internet pop-ups, taking them for an online adventure.
"This year we introduced a youth production team of around 20," he said.
"So 95 per cent of the show is original content written by the kids who have been working on this since last August."
Mr Maclachlan said that philosophy sat well with Scouting, which was based on youth-led activities, supported by adults.
He said the cast of 61, aged from 10 to 49, and the 20 crew lived on both sides of the border.
"It's one of the few times Scouts and Guides come together to do an event," Mr Maclachlan said.
"Some of the young kids are so nervous about speaking when they start and then when it's all over they come and say they'd like a bigger part next year!
"It shows that Scouting and Guiding is for everyone and it's not just about camping and tying knots."
Mr Maclachlan said the 56th annual Albury Gang Show would run three times.
"The preparation has certainly been a lot smoother than the previous two years with the pandemic," he said.
The two-and-a-half-hour, family-friendly show, I'm A Cast Member, Get Me Out Of Here!, premieres on Friday at 7.30pm with two shows on Saturday at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
For tickets visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office or online at alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
