Nominations are open for the 2022 Alpine Shire Youth Awards.
Outstanding young people will be recognised for academic, community, endurance and persistence, sports and recreation, workplace, rural, performing arts and visual arts and media accomplishments.
Alpine Shire mayor Sarah Nicholas said the annual awards were an opportunity to celebrate the many achievements of youth.
"We have so many young people here in the Alpine Shire who are excelling despite the past few difficult years," she said.
"They're living through important milestones, growing up during an unprecedented pandemic and navigating a world that is very different from a few years ago."
Nominations close Monday, July 25.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
