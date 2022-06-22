The Border Mail
Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan to speak at La Trobe Uni politics panel

By Caroline Tung
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:44am, first published 12:00am
ELECTION BREAKDOWN: Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan will speak as part of a political panel at La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus on Wednesday night.

