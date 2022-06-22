Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan to speak at La Trobe Uni politics panel

La Trobe University Vice Chancellor's Fellow Cathy McGowan will be speaking at the La Trobe Albury-Wodonga campus tonight as part of a panel featuring the university's political commentators.
Three academics will join Ms McGowan to talk about their interpretations of what happened in the election and what that means for the future of Victorian and national politics.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
Professor Nick Bisley, Associate Professor Andrea Carson and Dr Nick Barry from the university's Melbourne campus will contribute to the panel.
Ms McGowan said she thought "something really wonderful happened at the election", which referred to the seven Independents elected like Indi's Helen Haines.
"It says the work that's happening in North East Victoria is important," she said.
"Not only is Helen (Haines) campaigning for an integrity commission; huge numbers of people have voted in support of that. People also want to see quick and immediate action on climate."
Ms McGowan said she was keen to learn how many other communities want to be engaged in politics.
"We want Parliament to actually represent us, not just represent the party," she said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.