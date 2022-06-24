The Border Mail

Yackandandah Primary School smashes regional cross-country, eight students through to state championships

By Liam McNally
Updated June 24 2022 - 8:23am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAST FEET: Aidan Dent (back), Spencer Dowsley, Oscar Dickeson, Tarn Charles-Jones, Lucy Matheson-Jones, Lola Mahoney, James Thornton, and Jim Kelley (absent) are preparing for state championships. Picture: MARK JESSER

A north east primary school with fewer than 200 students has punched above its weight at the regional cross country competition with eight competitors qualifying for the state championships.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.