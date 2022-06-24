A north east primary school with fewer than 200 students has punched above its weight at the regional cross country competition with eight competitors qualifying for the state championships.
Yackandandah Primary School finished with more young athletes in the top 12 than any other at the Hume regionals on June 17 in Benalla.
They will move on to the state championships in Yarra Glen next month, a feat the school's sports coordinator Brendan Hogan described as "amazing".
"I have been working at the school for more than 15 years and never in that time have we had a result like this," Mr Hogan said.
The students are getting plenty of help with training from parents are looking forward to the state event.
The competitors "understand what a big deal it is," Mr Hogan said, but are feeling "prepared and excited" about the prospect of representing the school at state level.
Yackandandah had four qualifiers for the 9-10 years boys 2km division, Spencer Dowsley (2nd), Jim Kelley (5th), Oscar Dickeson (9th), and Tarn Charles-Jones (12th).
Four placed in the 12-13 years 3km races, Lola Mahoney (3rd) and Lucy Matheson-Jones (7th) in the girls division, and Aiden Dent (7th) and James Thornton (12th) in the boys section.
To reach the regionals in Benalla, students had to pass at the local level, then the Beechworth district, and the Upper Hume division in Wodonga.
Mr Hogan said the result is not just a reflection of the talent of the kids, but also "the dedication and the work they've put in".
"So as a teacher and as a school we're really proud of them, but they should also be really proud of themselves."
