Man broke apprehended violence order just a day after it was served on him by cops

Alcohol was a major issue for an Albury man who vandalised his brother's front door, turned off the power and fled on his bike, a court has heard.
Andrew John Freeman had been invited into his brother's North Albury home, but soon began an argument.
Advertisement
When his younger brother tried to order him out, Freeman, 51, instead began drinking wine.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Freeman eventually left, but only after his brother, 48, yelled at him to go.
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin has heard though that Freeman wasn't yet done.
The victim saw him across the road, went back inside and then heard Freeman begin to kick his front screen door.
Police said this damaged the handle. It was then that Freeman went to the fuse box and turned off the power.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said her client had "underlying issues with "alcohol" that he had tried to address through a rehabilitation program in Queensland.
Ms McCorriston said a community corrections would be suitable for Freeman as this could include conditions pertaining to rehabilitation for alcohol addiction.
Freeman, of Fraunfelder Street, North Albury, pleaded guilty to destroy or damage property, intimidation and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
The order was in place when Freeman - who lived at his mother's home - went to his brother's place last Sunday about 11.20am.
"It's highly concerning, sir," Ms McLaughlin told Freeman, "that you contravened the apprehended violence order just a day after it was served on you by the police."
Freeman was put on a six-month conditional release order and fined $1800.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.