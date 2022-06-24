The Border Mail
North Albury man harassed younger brother, kicking front door and turning off power

By Albury Court
Updated June 24 2022 - 3:12am, first published 1:30am
Man broke apprehended violence order just a day after it was served on him by cops

Alcohol was a major issue for an Albury man who vandalised his brother's front door, turned off the power and fled on his bike, a court has heard.

