Five questions with Brayden Carey, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Beechworth is always a much tougher proposition at home and have already claimed the prized scalp of Barnawartha this season. But claiming another big scalp in Chiltern will be a much harder proposition with the Swans the in-form side of the competition. The visitors' multi-pronged attack of Ethan Boxall, Nick Bracher, Kyle Magee, Danyl Woods and Jake Cooper will ensure the visitors kick another winning score.