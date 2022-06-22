Five questions with Brayden Carey, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

Q: Kayde Surrey proved to be a surprise packet last weekend after switching from defence into attack and booting seven goals?
A: Kayde is obviously a great defender. But we decided to change things up a bit and Kayde proved how versatile he is and that he can play in almost any position.
Q: Do you think Surrey is under-rated by opposition sides?
A: As co-coach I wish I could clone half-a-dozen players the same as Kayde. He has been ultra consistent for more than a decade now and won five best and fairests which is an unbelievable achievement.
Q: You face Chiltern this week who has been in a ruthless mood over the past three weeks with a combined winning margin of 548 points?
A: It's no secret that Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek are the two standout sides of the competition. Kiewa impressed me when we came up against them in round six.
Q: What do you know about Chiltern?
A: By all reports Chiltern are a young side who rely on their slick ball movement and are in red-hot form. We are looking forward to the challenge, especially in front of our home crowd.
Q: Do you expect to be close to full-strength on the weekend?
A: We should be fairly close and Thursday night selection could be a headache this week but I'm not complaining.
Saturday, June 25
ROUND 11
Beechworth v Chiltern
Kiewa-SC v Thurgoona
Rutherglen v Dederang-MB
Tallangatta v Mitta United
Wahgunyah v Barnawartha
Wod. Saints v Yackandandah
BEECHWORTH v CHILTERN
Beechworth is always a much tougher proposition at home and have already claimed the prized scalp of Barnawartha this season. But claiming another big scalp in Chiltern will be a much harder proposition with the Swans the in-form side of the competition. The visitors' multi-pronged attack of Ethan Boxall, Nick Bracher, Kyle Magee, Danyl Woods and Jake Cooper will ensure the visitors kick another winning score.
Verdict: Chiltern by 40 points
