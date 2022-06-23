A young Albury man who used a tool to smash his partner's car windscreen as his baby son sat inside has decided to contest an unrelated drug supply charge.
These are just two of the matters involving Joel McKillop, who is in custody bail refused, to have gone before Albury Local Court.
Advertisement
McKillop pleaded guilty over the smashed car and to minor drug-related charges.
IN OTHER NEWS:
But defence lawyer Rohan Harrison said his client was pleading not guilty to the more serious charge of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, of greater than an indictable but less than a commercial quantity.
He said McKillop was also contesting an allegation that he took part in a criminal group or contributed to a criminal activity.
The unemployed 27-year-old - who told the court he preferred the surname of McKillop, despite most of the court papers referring to Crighton - will also contest an unrelated charge of having goods in custody suspected of being stolen.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin set that matter down for hearing on October 3, while the drug supply allegations were adjourned to a later date.
McKillop will be sentenced on a domestic violence-related charge of destroy or damage property, along with possess a prohibited drug and drive vehicle with an illicit drug present in blood, on August 3.
Police told the court how the victim, who is pregnant with McKillop's child, took their son, then aged five months, to a unit in Kiewa Street, South Albury, on May 24 about 8pm.
McKillop was working on his car just before they argued about their relationship. He wanted to leave, but the victim's car had blocked him in.
He hit the woman's Holden Cruz without causing any damage, then they argued again.
"The accused then grabbed a work tool ... and using the force of his arm smashed the front windscreen of the victim's vehicle," police said.
"The accused's child was seated in his baby capsule ... (but) was not injured."
The other alleged crimes were detected when police began following McKillop car after he left a "well-known drug house" in Cassia Street, West Albury, on February 11 about 10pm.
They stopped the car a short time later in Mott Street and thought McKillop was still affected "by some sort of drug", as his pupils were dilated and his hands were shaking.
Advertisement
He had a small amount of methamphetamine and provided a positive oral fluid test for the drug.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.