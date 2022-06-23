Hopefully it encourages a few more trainers to put me on.- Brodie Loy
Brodie Loy savoured one of the biggest wins of his career at Ipswich last Saturday.
Loy secured his second Group success after taking out the Group 2 $200,000 Eyeliner Stakes, (1350m) aboard the Annabel Neasham-trained Holyfield.
He also rode Burbero to a Group 2 victory in Sydney in 2015 for trainer Bjorn Baker.
Loy was at his brilliant best aboard Holyfield who had to overcome barrier 14 in the big field of 16 runners.
"The draw wasn't as bad as it seemed on paper because the track was chewing up a fair bit on the inside," Loy said.
"But it was a bit of a confidence boosting win as far as I was concerned and hopefully it encourages a few more trainers to put me on.
"I just want to make the most of my opportunities.
"I'm fortunate to be riding for Annabel in Queensland but obviously the stable is not going to have a runner in every single race.
"So I'm just hoping to get some support of other trainers and build some relationships with other stables.
"Hopefully I can kick of the new season full steam ahead."
Loy enjoyed a winning double.
He also partnered the Neesham-trained Read My Future in the $105,000 Benchmark 78 Hcp, (2500m) earlier in the meeting.
