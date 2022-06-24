Dylan Weeding has revealed a chat with his three-year-old daughter was behind his decision to quit club coaching at Lavington in Cricket Albury-Wodonga.
"I had a couple of conversations with Harper and she said, 'you're always at cricket, dad'," he offered.
"It hit home that maybe I was biting off a little more than I could chew, you don't get those years back."
Weeding quit playing to coach the Panthers but, along with Harper's words ringing in his ears, his representative commitments also forced the decision.
"I would loved to have done it again, I played all my junior cricket there and I said the whole time I was keen to do it again, but when I pieced it all together and put it on a calendar, it didn't quite fit," he explained.
"I've just got plenty of other stuff on, with Riverina High Performance Academy, Cricket Albury-Wodonga Murray High Performance Academy, I really enjoy the rep stuff, but club commitments take up the most time.
"I've got every Saturday pretty much booked now until Christmas with rep."
