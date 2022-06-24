A professional musician says his heart sank after discovering every guitar he owned was stolen from his vehicle.
Dale Dunlop noticed the theft of four guitars and multiple foot pedals, worth $12,000, about 3pm on Thursday.
Advertisement
The items had been locked inside the boot of his Toyota Camry, which was parked near the corner of Murphy and Prune streets.
The boot was forced open, likely in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Mr Dunlop had taken a blanket from the car about 1am Thursday.
Nothing had been taken at that point, with the theft discovered hours later.
"The boot was opened and there was nothing in there," he said.
"My heart just sank as soon as I saw there was nothing in there.
"I immediately started thinking of who I could borrow a guitar from for my upcoming show."
Mr Dunlop had a gig at Sodens booked in tonight with his band Headroom.
He said the theft had left everything "completely up in the air" for the gig.
But he has since managed to borrow some equipment from a friend so the show can still go ahead.
The stolen instruments included two Tokai Love Rock guitars, one with a sunburst finish, another coloured yellow.
The thieves also took an olympic white Fender Stratocaster and a dark brown Martin acoustic guitar.
Mr Dunlop has owned the guitars since 2020 and 2019.
He said an amplifier had been left in the vehicle at Springdale Heights.
"I don't have a day job, I just play guitar for a living," he said.
"I play in bands, busk or teach guitar.
Advertisement
"They're my three main sources of income.
"Heaps of people have offered me guitars and effects pedals to get me by.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The support from everyone in town is unreal."
Other stolen equipment include three Boss pedals, a Fender delay and other effects pedals.
Advertisement
He has been keeping an eye on second hand stores and online buy, swap and sell pages for the stolen goods.
"The police took a report," Mr Dunlop said.
"They said this stuff happens more than you think."
Crime statistics released last week show there are more than two theft from motor vehicle offences recorded on average each day in Albury.
There were 769 such offences recorded in the 12 months to March.
Population based statistics show Albury has three times the state average of theft from vehicle offences.
Advertisement
Meanwhile Wodonga police are investigating the recent theft of cars and trailers.
Call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000 with information.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.