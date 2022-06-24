The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray Arts announces Country Arts Support Program 2022 recipients

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
June 24 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FUNDED: Playwright Michelle Fracaro, author Aimee Chan, Member for Albury Justin Clancy and the Murray Concert Choir's Michele Roberts. Picture: VICTORIA ELLIS

The management of a long running country art funding program has been handed over to regional arts organisation across the state, in a move welcomed by Murray Arts.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.