This year there were four funding recipients who will share in $17,000 for their projects: Aimee Chan, who will create children's theatre from her book 'The Happy Mask', Michelle Fracaro, who will create an outdoor performance 'Behind Closed Doors' in five locations along Albury's Dean Street, Kylie Biltris, who will run creativity workshops in Greater Hume Council villages to connect residents and the Murray Concert Choir, which will run the christmas performance in Albury, Wodonga and Walla for the 40th anniversary year with well known conductor Guy Noble.