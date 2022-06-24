The management of a long running country art funding program has been handed over to regional arts organisation across the state, in a move welcomed by Murray Arts.
The Country Arts Support Program is a small grants program to support regional arts in NSW, which is usually run by Create NSW with people based in Sydney.
Murray Arts executive director Alyce Fisher said it was the first time in 35 years her organisation had fully administered the program, with benefits for grant recipients.
"We're really really excited that the program is now devolved and Murray Arts can run it in house," she said.
"To give you an idea as well, normally the Country Arts Support Program can take up to three to four months to administrate, but from the closing of applications to when the applicants found out was 17 days so an amazing turn around (this year).
"So often with these things you write the applications, you get the quotes, you get the things rolling and then you've got such a lag and such a delay that by the time you find out, those quotes are not relevant anymore and those opportunities are quite often hard to achieve."
This year there were four funding recipients who will share in $17,000 for their projects: Aimee Chan, who will create children's theatre from her book 'The Happy Mask', Michelle Fracaro, who will create an outdoor performance 'Behind Closed Doors' in five locations along Albury's Dean Street, Kylie Biltris, who will run creativity workshops in Greater Hume Council villages to connect residents and the Murray Concert Choir, which will run the christmas performance in Albury, Wodonga and Walla for the 40th anniversary year with well known conductor Guy Noble.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
