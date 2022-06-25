A two-storey West Wodonga home in a quiet estate sold for more than $750,000 after auction on Saturday.
Owners of 30 Barton Street received three strong offers in the lead-up, but deemed them too difficult to split and chose to send the property to auction.
A bid was placed on behalf of the vendor by First National Real Estate Bonnici and Associates auctioneer Harley Maclachlan for $700,000, before an opening offer of $725,000 was put forward.
No further hands were raised and the property was passed in for private negotiation with the highest bidder before an agreed sale price of $760,000 was reached.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom dwelling boasts a private oasis in the backyard with an inground swimming pool.
"Federation Park is a fantastic estate enjoyed by lots of families and retirees as well," Mr Maclachlan said.
"It's a nice, quiet location, which is what you like in a street."
Mr Maclachlan said the home's close proximity to Birallee Village Shopping Centre and a host of Wodonga's public and private schools made it an ideal purchase for a family.
It was a mixed day of results for McGrath Real Estate with three properties up for auction.
A three-bedroom Lavington home at 540 Webb Street sold under the hammer for $377,000.
Two other properties were passed in with negotiations under way between the highest bidder and another party for 575 Kiewa Street in Albury, while 15A McSwiney Court at Leneva received two offers which are being considered by the vendor.
The agency sold 77 Lawrence Street in Wodonga prior to auction.
McGrath principal and auctioneer Philip Bell said there was a chance rising interest rates could drive the market up.
"It happened in the late 1980s when interest rates went up and the market got hotter and hotter because people wanted to get in before they went to the next level," he said.
"We've started to get some comments around that, but it hasn't necessarily come to fruition just yet.
"It's very interesting."
Brian Unthank Real Estate was unable to reach the reserve price at its auction of 564 Whinray Crescent in East Albury.
Agent Tristan Wright confirmed the property was passed in and is now on the private market.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
