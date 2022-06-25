The Border's refugee community united on Saturday to celebrate diversity and the valuable contributions made by people, regardless of their background.
A free event was staged at The Cube in Wodonga to round out Refugee Week, highlighted by a vast array of Congolese and Bhutanese traditions.
Congolese man Richard Bentana was one of the hosts of the gathering and enjoyed being involved in his first multicultural event.
"You get to meet different people from different backgrounds and make connections. It's really amazing," he said.
Concilie Bashimbe, who performed the Acknowledgment of Country, said it was great to celebrate Congolese culture with others.
"It's important to remember where we came from and be proud of the past and look forward to the future," she said.
Bhutanese community member Sanita Majhi was excited to share her culture on the Border, with food, dance and sport a big part of the Asian nation's identity.
Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau multicultural settlement officer Diana Elliott said it also provided an opportunity for the wider community to celebrate and learn more about different cultures.
"Congolese and Bhutanese are the two biggest cohorts of people we have from refugee backgrounds here," she said.
The theme of this year's event was healing.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
