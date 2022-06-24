It's encouraging that the NSW government has committed some of the funding needed to upgrade Albury hospital to a fit for purpose facility, but it's simply not enough. Why are we constantly being left wanting?
This government has spent combined billions on trains that don't fit, ferries that can't run in Sydney Harbour, under bridges or when it's dark, trams that are cracked and a stadium at Moore Park that has fewer seats than its predecessor. The metro line is now $6 billion over budget, further billions will be spent in Sydney simply fixing these issues.
Meanwhile our healthcare workers are getting smashed daily with the demands placed upon a facility that was built to cater to attendances a fragment of what they are now. Our community is helping out in every way it can, which is admirable, but how long can the staff of Albury Wodonga Health be expected to hold out?
With a small fraction of the dollars wasted in Sydney we could have a fit for purpose facility. We're not asking for what is beyond our needs, we're asking for what meets our needs.
Justin Clancy delivered a private member's statement to an empty NSW Parliament, replete with responsibility shifting. The new Maitland hospital went from planned to built in less than a single government term. Without resorting to blaming others, why can't Justin simply promise the same for us? We would be happy with Sydney's crumbs!
Meanwhile, let's all get used to yellow....
The recent weeks of the energy crisis is one that has been developing over a number of years, if not decades! It started with governments privatising energy companies, thus losing a long term asset, income and control over our energy supplies. The last week saw the market operator take over control, but this will be short lived, as soon control will return to the energy companies.
Despite the billions they already receive - while paying next to no tax - these energy giants are squeezing communities with soaring prices and threatening rolling blackouts.
We need a long term solution to rapidly transition our whole energy system to renewables, a system that does not involve private corporations only interested in profits, not communities.
Governments need to take back control and ownership of energy corporations, thus keeping assets, income and control in the communities.
It was interesting to see that during the last few weeks appearing on our television with people being interviewed, in the background were very lit-up cities, when we were being told to turn off appliances!
