Lavington continues to prove they're a force to be reckoned with this season following a narrow two goal win against Yarrawonga on Saturday.
While momentum swung throughout the course of the match, the Panthers were able to hold their nerve in what was a standout display by goal shooter Maddy Plunkett, who landed 32 of the home side's 50 goals.
Advertisement
"She's just playing amazingly," Lavington coach Linda Robinson said.
"Since starting netball last year she's developed into I think one of the top goal shooters in the competition the way she's playing.
"We're lucky to have three shooters (Emily Stewart and Liv Sanson) who are so strong and versatile."
Grace Hay was strong in the Panthers' defence, while Steph Clancy, Maddi Lloyd and Ange Demamiel combined well in the midcourt.
Newcomers to the league this season Madeleine Allan and Laura Ryan were among the best for the Pigeons.
Allan shot 25 goals, with Sarah Senini landing 23 to make up the visitors total.
With rain rolling in throughout the match and the Pigeons fighting back in the last quarter, Robinson praised her side for holding their nerve.
"Under a lot of pressure, to come away with the win was fantastic," she said.
"The only way you beat a team like Yarrawonga is for everyone to play really well."
After a strong first half of the season, the Panthers currently sit in second spot.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We're very happy with how we're going," Robinson said.
"We knew within the club that we had a really strong team, but we didn't know how strong the other teams were.
"We did have a bit of a dip midway through the first part of the season, so we regrouped and started working a bit harder.
"We've got our momentum back."
Advertisement
In other Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball clashes, Wangaratta defeated Wodonga 45-30.
The Magpies were well served by Kate Dean, while Aleisha Coyle was the best for the Bulldogs at Norm Minns Oval.
Georgia Clark shot 32 goals for the victors, while Cassi Mathey landed 23 for Wodonga.
Wodonga Raiders also celebrated a win after downing Wangaratta Rovers by 15 goals at Birallee Park.
Blaynee House put forward a dominant display for Raiders, while Mikaela Trethowan was among the best for Rovers.
Advertisement
Taylor Donelan led the way in the goal circle with 41 goals.
The split round now sees the Hoppers meet the Saints and the Tigers battle the Roos next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.