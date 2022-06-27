Approval to develop a master plan to upgrade the Diamond Park recreational centre at Gateway Island was passed last night as the Wodonga Council ticked off its general budget.
At a meeting in March, the council resolved to provide a $200,000 allocation for a feasibility study to a senior citizen's redevelopment project. From the $500,000 originally allocated jointly with the federal government was a $95,000 surplus.
The council decided to use the remainder to further develop a Diamond Park master plan.
Diamond Park is home to the Albury Wodonga Motorcycle Club, Wodonga Remote Control Car Club and the Lake Hume Model Engineers.
The council was told amenities to the remote-control car club and model engineers were in poor repair and needed to be upgraded.
Councillors heard the motorcycle club staged several state and national events, yet concerns had been raised over inadequate car parking and a lack of public toilets.
A report presented to councillors indicated the area was land-locked and provided no room for tenants to expand or develop under the existing site configuration.
The report said land at the entrance to the facility could become additional space for the club to grow and that further consideration to the layout and track development was required.
It said the model engineers club provided a valuable community pastime yet, as a potential attraction to visitors, the site was hidden with limited signage and remained disconnected to other amenities within the Gateway Island precinct.
"Multiple buildings and amenities have been built over several years without an adequate long-term view," the report said.
Councillors were told there was a need for future development of the precinct over the next five years.
Other projects coming under the same block of funding include redevelopment of the Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre and the Wodonga Exhibition Centre.
