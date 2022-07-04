The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Dog Rescue's Peta McRae says Boston went missing on Saturday

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:55am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boston went missing on Saturday morning, have you seen him?

A rescue dog called Boston has gone missing from Coyles Road in West Wodonga on Saturday about 10am.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.