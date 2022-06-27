Anyone with a keen interest in the possible future redevelopment of the Bungambrawatha Creek will be given a chance to have their say at a specially organised information session.
Albury Council has locked-in sessions on Wednesday and Friday.
The council has also engaged Alluvium Consulting, a leader in the provision of catchment and river analysis advice, to investigate the constraints and opportunities of "this important corridor".
The goal of the Bungambrawatha Creek redevelopment was to improve the biodiversity values of the creek line and control key issues such as weed infestation and erosion.
Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich said the report aimed to understand what might be required to enhance the space while continuing to ensure the creek was protected during periods of heavy rain.
The sessions will run from 3pm to 5pm Wednesday at Lavington's Pioneer Park and on Friday at Gertrude Colquhoun Park on the edge of the CBD.
People can find more information at the council's website at alburycity.nsw.gov.au.
