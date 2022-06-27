The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council has locked in information sessions for the community to have its say

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 27 2022 - 8:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUR SAY: Bungambrawatha Creek is an important natural asset. Picture: MARK JESSER

Anyone with a keen interest in the possible future redevelopment of the Bungambrawatha Creek will be given a chance to have their say at a specially organised information session.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.