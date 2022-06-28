The Border Mail
Teenage football umpire allegedly racially abused as concerns are raised about supporter behaviour

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
June 28 2022 - 5:30pm
CONCERN: Reports of racial and verbal abuse have surfaced in the Border and North East's football umpiring ranks in recent days.

Allegations of a teenage football umpire being racially abused during and after a game has sparked fresh concerns of the treatment of match officials.

