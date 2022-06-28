Allegations of a teenage football umpire being racially abused during and after a game has sparked fresh concerns of the treatment of match officials.
A report was filed by a 17-year-old umpire on Sunday who claimed it was not the first time they were a victim of such abuse.
It followed reports of verbal umpire abuse in the Upper Murray league during the senior clash between Bullioh and Cudgewa on Saturday.
Upper Murray league operations manager Nadia Edwards said the behaviour had to be cracked down on and sport had a bigger picture.
"At the end of the day what should we be playing for? It is for enjoyment and social interactions, no longer can we afford to play for sheep stations," she said.
"The bigger picture is that once a club or league gets a bad rap from a few, players, particularly those with families, will no longer come to the Upper Murray. Clubs need other clubs to survive.
"We also do not wish to lose umpires to our games.
"Verbal abuse or slander of an umpire (or anyone) is not acceptable, especially from those not willing to pick up a whistle themselves and when children are in earshot.
"Attacking via social media is also an unacceptable form of behaviour which many saw and reported to me."
Mrs Edwards received a formal letter from Cudgewa's committee to request one umpire, a former Bullioh player and committee member, not officiate future Bullioh matches due to a perceived bias.
She added the majority of Upper Murray clubs chose to remain in the competition and not explore the avenue of a merger to join the Tallangatta league after the 2020 season because of the important role sport played.
"We need football and netball in our small community as it is vital for good mental health and belonging, so we must continue supporting one another," she added.
The free initiative provided an outlet for match officials to share their experiences.
