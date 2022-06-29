Following her first game as a Bandit, Unique Thompson has reflected on making her debut in front of a packed border crowd.
The star forward admitted she didn't expect as much support in the stands as she had.
"Big can mean different things in different places, but big was definitely the word to describe that, and loud," she said.
"I was told that it would be but it was still surprising to me.
"In the end we made it a game, we let them come back and it was really loud. That gave us momentum."
After an incredible 38 points and 10 rebounds during her first NBL1 East clash against Central Coast Crusaders, Thompson admitted she's set the bar high for herself this season.
"I didn't expect that coming from myself being the first game in a few months and being in a new team," she said.
"But it was a good stepping stone, I think I set the standard kind of high.
"I would say there's things to get better team-wise and personally, but all round it was good and it was a good environment.
"When things didn't work we were picking each other up and just finding new ways to get the win."
While thrilled to now have nine wins on the board, women's coach Matt Paps wants to see improvements made in the team's defence.
"I don't think we played very well. Obviously we're happy to get the win and it was an exciting game, good to watch and great for the crowd, so from that point of view I'm glad it was entertaining, but defensively we need to get better," Paps said.
"It's been a bit of an issue for us all year and we're just fortunate that we're leading the scoring.
"That's all well and good, but if we're scoring 90 points and nearly losing, we're making it harder than it needs to be."
After sitting out the Bandits' most recent clash after being named in the Opals squad to attend a training camp, it's undetermined whether Lauren Jackson will rejoin the border side this weekend as they travel to take on Inner West Bulls at Els Hall Park.
"We'll see how Lauren pulls up from camp this week, she's probably 50-50," Paps said.
"I'll talk to her after the last day of camp and see how she's feeling."
The last time the Bandits met the Bulls at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre they claimed the win by 52 points.
While they now have a better understanding of what to expect from the side, it's still all new territory for Thompson.
"It's all kind of new for me, so I'm just taking it week by week," she said.
"I'm more so just focused on what I can do for the team."
Norths Bears, Bandits, Sutherland Sharks and Illawarra Hawks are all locked at nine wins each to make up the current top four on the women's East ladder.
