Lochlan Cummings has emerged as a leader for the Bandits in his debut season, but the guard believes he has more work to do.
"I think there's always room for improvement, but if I can keep playing as I am I'd be pretty happy," Cummings said.
Advertisement
He's expecting a hard fought match against Inner West this weekend, following a narrow three-point win against the Bulls back in round five.
"It's always a little bit different playing a team a second time," he said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It's a bit of a chess match figuring out what they're going to do or change up from what they did the first time, and it's the same for us.
"We've done our scout and we'll watch some more videos throughout the week and see what their adjustments have been throughout the season."
The Bandits have won their last three games.
"Everyone's looking forward to keeping the wins rolling."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.