The Border Mail

Bandit Lochlan Cummings happy with effort in his first season at club

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 29 2022 - 7:06am, first published 7:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandit Lochlan Cummings is looking forward to meeting the Bulls again.

Lochlan Cummings has emerged as a leader for the Bandits in his debut season, but the guard believes he has more work to do.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.