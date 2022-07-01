The combined median price for a house in these seven suburbs is currently $470,000. For that money, Wodonga offers a three bedroom, two bathroom house in White Box Rise available for just below the median price. Lavington has a three bedroom home on a 640.1 square metre block available for several thousand less than that at $465,000. Albury is the most expensive of the seven areas, but $409,000 can get you a two bedroom townhouse. A four bedroom property with room for four cars can be found for $595,000. In East Albury, a buyer could find a modern two bedroom townhouse with an outdoor entertainment area for $449,000.

